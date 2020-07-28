Luke Berry, Jacob Butterfield, Danny Hylton, Glen Rea and Callum McManaman are all out of contract at Luton Town.

All five players agreed to extend their stays at the club until the end of the past season and will be awaiting details on their futures at the club.

Nathan Jones’ side will be playing Championship football next season after staying up on the final day of the campaign by beating Blackburn Rovers.

Preparations for next term start now with the new season starting on 12th September and Jones will be eager to bolster his squad.

They have big decisions to make on the out of contract players. Marek Stech, Frankie Musonda, Donervon Daniels, Lloyd Jones and Jake Jervis all left the club as free agents earlier this summer.

Luton should keep hold of Berry, Hylton and Rea. The trio are all familiar to Jones from his first spell as manager and have played a key part in the club’s rise from League Two to the Championship over the past few years.

However, Butterfield and McManaman’s futures are less certain. They both have bags of second tier experience and add depth to their squad, though financial constrictions after Covid-19 may play a part.

Luton did brilliantly to stay up and their fans will be delighted that they have avoided an immediate return to League One. There is no doubt they need some signings through the door this summer but they need to resolve some contract situations first and foremost.

In other Hatters news, they have made a bid for Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty, as covered by The72.

How will Luton do next season?