Watford are in the hunt for a new manager to lead them into the Championship next season. Here are five candidates for the Hornets to consider-

Chris Hughton- He has experience of getting promoted to the Premier League having guided Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion to promotion in the past. He fits the bill for Watford but they may have to battle with Bristol City to get him.

Claude Puel- The Frenchman has been linked with a return to England with the Hornets, despite currently being manager in Ligue 1 with Saint Etienne. He managed in the top flight at Southampton and Leicester City respectively.

Danny Cowley- The 41-year-old was harshly sacked by Huddersfield Town after keeping them in the Championship. The ex-Lincoln City boss will be weighing up his next move and is an option for Watford as they seek a new full-time coach.

Slavisa Jokanovic- Could they bring him back to Hertfordshire? The current Al-Gharafa manager guided Watford to the Premier League in 2015 and has since done the same with Fulham since leaving Vicarage Road. It isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that they look into a return for him.

Hayden Mullins- He has been involved with the Hornets’ coaching set-up for the past four years and knows the players and the club already. The 41-year-old took the reigns for the final two games of the past season and is an option for the vacant managerial position. However, they may want someone with more experience.

In other Watford news, Besiktas are being linked with Danny Welbeck, as covered by The72.

