MK Dons have made a surprising move to re-sign Ben Gladwin as confirmed by the club website.

Earlier on in the summer when MK Dons announced their retain list, Gladwin was announced to be leaving the club. He had signed for the club back in January after he was released by Blackburn Rovers and would go onto be influential in the first team, helping them to avoid relegation before the Sky Bet League One season was ended early.

But even though he was initially released by MK Dons, he is now back at the club and has signed a new deal with them. The 28-year-old midfielder, who has played for the likes of Swindon Town and QPR before landing in Buckinghamshire, will be hoping that he can push MK Dons onto a better season next time around. They’ll be wanting to avoid having to fight against relegation again.

After the signing was completed, Gladwin said: “I’m delighted.

“Me and Russ were in dialogue for most of the time we were away. I know the Football Club wanted to take some time to see where it would be at, but I only had my eyes on this while we were away.

“I really enjoyed my time here last season. The Club giving me the opportunity after such a long time out was really special for me, so I’m pleased it’s sorted now and I can’t wait to get going again.

“I know last year was mostly about staying in the division but we’ve built an identity. We’ve got a whole pre-season now to work on a number of things and I’m confident it will set us up for a positive season.”

Do you think Ben Gladwn will be a good signing?