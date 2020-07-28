Doncaster Rovers, Gillingham and Salford City want to sign striker Jordan Roberts, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).

The forward is a free agent after being released by Ipswich Town at the end of the past season and is weighing up his next move.

He spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan at Gillingham and Steve Evans’ side now want to sign him on a permanent basis. However, the Gills will have to face competition from League One rivals Doncaster and ambitious League Two side Salford for his signature.

Roberts, who is 26 years old, signed for Ipswich in the summer of 2018 from Crawley Town. However, he made just 12 appearances before being loaned out to Lincoln City during his first season at the club as they were relegated to the third tier.

He then found first-team opportunities hard to come by this past campaign for Paul Lambert’s side, hence why they shipped him out on loan in January.

Roberts started his career on the books at Peterborough United before joining Aldershot Town in 2011. He went onto make 100 appearances for the Shots and scored 13 goals before moving up to Scotland for a year at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Roberts moved back down the border to League Two to Crawley in 2016 and bagged 11 goals in 62 games to earn a switch to the Championship with Ipswich. His time with the Tractor Boys didn’t really work out and he a free agent now.

