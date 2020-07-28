Brentford have received a huge boost with the news that key defender Rico Henry will be available for their clash against Swansea City on Wednesday evening as confirmed on their official website.

Henry was dismissed for a challenge in the Bees’ game on Sunday in the first leg of their play-off semi-final but they decided to appeal the suspension.

The three-match suspension has been removed following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal and Henry will now be available for the second-leg at Griffin Park where they will be looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Henry was sent off 65 minutes into Sunday’s meeting at the Liberty Stadium for a challenge on Conor Roberts, despite appearing to win the ball which left manager Thomas Frank furious.

“When you play a game, or two games, where you’re playing for promotion to the Premier League, and you play for £170million, people need to be really, really sure when they make their decisions.”

“I don’t understand why there can’t be VAR in these games. I can understand it in the Championship, but I can’t understand it when there’s so much at stake. They need to nail it.”

“From my point of view, it was absolutely not a red card. I spoke to a ref outside of this, he said no red card. I told that to the ref and the fourth official, of course they have to say differently, but I think that’s just – I can’t swear on telly – a word I can’t say.”

“We’re going to appeal this, and I’m absolutely, 100 per cent sure we’ll have a decision where Rico can play on Wednesday, unless someone isn’t doing their job well.”

It was clear for all to see that it wasn’t a red card for Henry and it’s good news for Brentford that it has been overturned as Frank will be eager to have their best players available for such a crucial game.