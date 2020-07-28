Leeds United are said to be considering a move for Girona striker Cristhian Stuani ahead of their return to the Premier League as reported by 90 Min.

The Whites won the Championship title and finished ten points ahead of second-placed West Bromwich Albion but it is no secret that they will need to bolster their attacking options for next season.

Patrick Bamford was their only main senior striker and he did at times struggle in front of goal considering the amount of chances that he had.

Leeds bought in Jean-Kevin Augustin during the January transfer window but the move never worked out and he has returned to RB Leipzig.

Marcelo Bielsa is now working on bringing in a number of signings with a striker being high on his list of priorities ahead of the top-flight season.

33-year-old Stuani has enjoyed a number of impressive performances in Spain’s second tier with Girona. Since joining in 2017, he has scored 70 goals in 103 appearances, including 29 goals last season.

The Uruguayan is also no stranger to English football having enjoyed a spell with Middlesbrough between 2015 and 2017 and netted four goals in 27 appearances in the top flight, although he spent most of his time previously in England as a winger.

Leeds’ Director of Football Victor Orta signed Stuani for Boro when he was at the club and their previous links could make this deal likely to happen.

Leeds have a rather sizeable budget this summer but with a number of new signings needed, they may be able to acquire Stuani on a bargain deal considering his age as they won’t be wanting to spend too much of their funds on simply a back-up striker to Bamford.

Would Cristhian Stuani be a good signing for Leeds United?