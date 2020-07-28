According to a report from West London Sport, QPR want loan star Jordan Hugill to be part of any deal that could see star playmaker Eberechi Eze move to West Ham.

After a thoroughly impressive loan spell at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, QPR are keen to reunite with West Ham striker Jordan Hugill. After his return with the club, it is not hard to see why.

Hugill netted 15 goals and laid on one assist in 41 appearances across all competitions. He was the R’s top scorer but upon the end of the season has returned to the Hammers.

West Ham have been linked with QPR star Eberechi Eze over the course of the summer and now, a fresh update has emerged regarding the R’s interest in Hugill and the Hammers’ pursuit of Eze.

As per West London Sport, if West Ham want to strike a deal for the £20m-rated Eze, QPR will want Hugill to come in the other direction. The reports says a part-exchange is possible, with Mark Warburton keen for the striker to return in either a loan or permanent deal.

Speculation over Hugill’s future with West Ham has circulated in the run-up to the summer transfer window. With David Moyes – the man who brought Hugill to the London Stadium in the first place – back at the helm, it has been speculated that the striker could get a second crack at the whip with the club.

However, it is looking more and more likely that Hugill will be on the move, with Moyes not having the 28-year-old in his plans.

QPR fans, would you like to see Hugill return to the club as part of a part-exchange deal with Eze going the other way? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other QPR news, the club have turned their attention to a new player after announcing their first signing – find out more about that here.

Would you welcome a Hugill-Eze swap deal?