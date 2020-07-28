Celtic are set to beat Leeds United in the race to sign Greek goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas according to Herald Scotland.

Barkas is currently with AEK Athens and it has been reported that he will travel to Scotland to have a medical ahead of a move to the Scottish champions.

The goalkeeper will sign a four-year-deal after Celtic increased their offer and included a sell-on clause in the deal.

Fraser Forster had rejected another loan move from Southampton meaning manager Neil Lennon had turned his attention to alternatives for the number one spot in goal.

Leeds had also been interested in Barkas despite their permanent deal having been completed for youngster Illan Meslier who spent last season on loan at Elland Road.

Previous number one choice Kiko Casilla served an eight-game suspension last season due to being found guilty of racial abuse and it appears his time at the Yorkshire giants may be coming to an end.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa is looking for a more experienced goalkeeper to call upon to provide healthy competition for Meslier, with Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Manchester United stopper Sergio Romero also having been touted as possible signings by Bielsa.

Leeds will be keen to add another goalkeeper to their ranks but it is unlikely they will be too disheartened should they miss out on Barkas.

If they were to pursue Martinez or Romero they would be acquiring someone with more Premier League experience which could be vital in their battle to avoid relegation next season.

Do Leeds United need to sign an experienced goalkeeper?