Former Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers man Luke Bolton has completed a fresh loan move to Dundee United, as confirmed on their official club website.

As covered here on The72 last week, it was reported that Manchester City were poised to send youngster Luke Bolton on loan to Scottish side Dundee United.

Now, it has been confirmed that the former Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers loan man has completed the move. Dundee United announced the deal on Tuesday morning, bringing Bolton in on a season-long deal.

Upon the announcement Bolton, 20, said he was happy to be completing the move. He also reflected briefly on his time with Luton Town last season, saying he was happy with his season at Kenilworth Road. He said:

“It feels good to finally be here at such a prestigious club. I know they’ve just come up from the Championship so, hopefully, I’ll be able to contribute to helping them stay up and push for a high place in the Premiership. I’ve watched Scottish football for years on Sky Sports and I know Dundee United are a big part of that.

“I want to be able to play consistently week-in and week-out and enjoy my football. Last season at Luton I was happy with my achievements. I played full-back there so, hopefully, coming to United I can contribute to goals and assists.”

Primarily a winger, Bolton mainly featured at right-back for the Hatters last season. In total, the right-sided player appeared 28 times for Luton Town, providing two assists in the process.

Bolton previously spent time on loan with Wycombe Wanderers as well. He spent the second half of the 2018/19 season at Adams Park, playing in 10 matches.

Now, Bolton heads to Scotland for a fresh challenge as he continues his development away from Manchester City.

