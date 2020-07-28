The Bournemouth board are set to hold discussions later this week over a possible compensation claim following the ‘goal’ which wasn’t given in the game between Aston Villa and Sheffield United.

As reported by Sky Sports News, the Cherries will decide whether or not to pursue a legal case against Hawk-Eye with their statement issuing an apology after an error by Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who carried the ball over the line against Sheffield United in the first game back after lockdown was not detected by their goal-line technology system.

The goal-line technology company claimed that “seven cameras located in the stands around the goal area were significantly occluded by the goalkeeper, defender and goalpost”.

Although this happened some time ago, it could be argued that the decision had a significant bearing on how the season ended.

In the final game of the season on Sunday, without that point, Villa would have been relegated on goal difference – and Bournemouth would have survived by a single goal.

Of course, there are many other permutations to take into account and whether or not this would have made a real difference is still up for debate.

Should Bournemouth decide to go ahead and pursue compensation it is unsure as to how successful they would be with the end result.

Eddie Howe’s side were relegated by the finest of margins and the manager’s position will also now be discussed ahead of their upcoming season back in the Championship.