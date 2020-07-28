Former West Bromwich Albion defender Daryl Burgess has urged the Baggies to swoop for Championship bound striker Troy Deeney via a post on his Twitter page.

Burgess played over 300 appearances and spent 14 years at the Hawthorns and has now suggested that the Midlands club should try and lure Birmingham-born Deeney to the Hawthorns.

The veteran striker is currently at Watford but following their relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season, questions were raised over his future at the club as he hinted it may have been his last game for the Hornets.

Deeney has scored 133 goals in 398 appearances for Watford since joining from Walsall in 2010 and has scored 10 goals in 27 appearances this season for the relegated side.

Although Deeney has never been a clinical striker he is good at linking up play and holding the ball up whilst his physical qualities have always been a handful for defenders.

With West Brom making their return to the Premier League, Burgess tweeted that Albion should try to sign Deeney with their need for a proven goalscorer clearly evident for next season.

Anybody else have @T_Deeney at the Hawthorns next season…🤔🙋🏼‍♂️ — Daryl Burgess (@totalfooty) July 26, 2020

Deeney is a well known Birmingham City fan and with his links to the Midlands area a move to West Brom may not be out of the question.

He is a proven Premier League goalscorer which is something Albion will need to help them survive in the top flight next term and with Deeney’s contract expiring at Watford next summer and taking into consideration his age, he may well not break the bank balance.

Would Troy Deeney be a good signing for West Brom?