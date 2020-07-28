MK Dons have confirmed on their official club website that former Blackburn Rovers and Swindon Town midfielder Ben Gladwin has re-signed with the club after his deal expired earlier this summer.

Earlier this summer, former Blackburn Rovers and Swindon Town midfielder Ben Gladwin departed MK Dons. The 28-year-old’s deal with the club came to an end, opening the door for a summer move to a new club.

Now, it has been confirmed that Gladwin has re-signed with MK Dons, returning to Stadium MK and Russell Martin. The length of the midfielder’s new deal is not revealed in the club’s announcement but Gladwin moved to express his delight at the new contract.

Speaking to their official club website, Gladwin said he is happy to be back with MK Dons having kept in contact with Martin over the course of the break. He said:

“I’m delighted. Me and Russ were in dialogue for most of the time we were away. I know the Football Club wanted to take some time to see where it would be at, but I only had my eyes on this while we were away.

“I really enjoyed my time here last season. The Club giving me the opportunity after such a long time out was really special for me, so I’m pleased it’s sorted now and I can’t wait to get going again.

“I know last year was mostly about staying in the division but we’ve built an identity. We’ve got a whole pre-season now to work on a number of things and I’m confident it will set us up for a positive season.”

In his previous stint with MK Dons, the ex-QPR man played in nine games across all competitions, finding the net once before the season’s premature end.

Now, with his future resolved, Gladwin will be looking to kick on and continue to impress under Russell Martin’s manager. MK Dons fans, are you happy to see Gladwin return? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other MK Dons news, one of the club’s midfielders has left to join their League One rivals – find out more about that here.

Happy with Gladwin's return?