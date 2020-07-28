Besiktas are interested in Watford striker Danny Welbeck, according to Turkish news outlet Fotomac.

The Turkish giants could hand the England international an escape route from Vicarage Road after the Hornets’ relegation to the Championship.

Welbeck, who is 29 years old, joined the Hertfordshire side last summer from Arsenal but only managed two league goals in 18 games this past season.

The experienced forward still has a couple of years left on his contract at Watford but may move on over the coming weeks.

Welbeck started out at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks as a youngster at Old Trafford. He had loan spells away at Preston North End and Sunderland as a youngster before going onto make 142 appearances for the Red Devils, chipping in with 29 goals.

Arsenal swooped to sign him in September 2014 for a fee of around £14 million and he spent five years with the London side and scored a combined 32 goals.

His time at Watford hasn’t worked out for him and it is unlikely he will fancy playing in the Championship. The Hornets may also face a battle to keep hold of the likes of Troy Deeney, Ismaila Sarr and Abdoulaye Doucoure after slipping out of the Premier League.

Besiktas may be an attractive club for Welbeck to join and he will have to weigh up whether he wants to go abroad if they move for him.

