According to German publication Kicker, and their transfer update note, and supported by the Express, Leeds United are in one heck of a battle for Stuttgart striker Nicolas Gonzalez.

The Express say that Gonzalez “wants out of the Mercedez Benz Arena” after his goals helped fire Stuttgart to an immediate return to the 1.Bundesliga after suffering relegation the season before. It is these 14 goals in 27 appearances that has clubs sitting up and taking notice.

Gonzalez joined Stuttgart in July 2018 from Argentinos Juniors for a fee said to be around £8m. His first season with the German side failed to see him pulling up trees, he scored only 2 goals and provided 4 assists in 33 1.Bundesliga games. The improvement in his strike rate, albeit in a lower league, in both noticeable and impressive.

However, it is the goals that will always be of interest for any side and with Gonzalez, there are 14 of them to consider. Leeds United are said to be interested in him but they are not alone. They face a cabal of five Serie A sides whose attention and interest has also been piqued.

Kicker say that striker Gonzalez “is still pushing for a change” and that VfB Stuttgart “is demanding around 20 million euros.” However it is the list of sides that Leeds United will be up against in their hunt for the Argentinian frontman that is of importance.

United will face SIX Italian sides who are also interested in acquiring the hotshot Argentinian. These sides, say Kicker are: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roam, Lazio, Atalanta and Napoli.

In the face of that interest, backed by the security that they will likely have in playing in Serie A next season (as well as in European competition), one cannot help to think that Leeds United will be in a weak position if their interest firms up.

Should Leeds United go in for Nicolas Gonzalez?