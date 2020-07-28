Luton Town have made a bid for Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Luton. Keen on Doughty at Charlton. Bid going in. Don’t want to lose him. (@reluctantnicko)

The Hatters are looking to kick-start their summer recruitment after securing their Championship status for next season.

Nathan Jones’ side are ‘keen’ on handing Doughty a second tier lifeline after Charlton’s relegation to League One.

Doughty, who is 20 years old, broke into the Addicks’ first-team this past season and made 31 appearances for Lee Bowyer’s men in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

He is highly-rated by the London side and Charlton will be desperate to keep hold of him over the coming weeks. However, Luton are looking to test their resolve after making a move for him.

Doughty has risen up through the youth ranks at the Valley and made his senior debut in an EFL Cup tie against MK Dons in August 2018. He then gained his first taste of regular senior football on loan in non-league at Kingstonian a couple of months later.

The London-born man then spent time on loan in the National League at Bromley at the end of last year, scoring twice in nine games for the Hayes Lane side.

He then came back to Charlton and nailed down a first-team spot for the remainder of the campaign. He has the Addicks Young Player of the Year for last season.

Luton will be eagerly awaiting the response to their bid for him.



Will Luton land Doughty?