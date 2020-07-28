Blackpool’s transfer requirement this summer… they must have played for Swindon Town last season. They are now being linked with a move for Huddersfield Town’s Ramani Edmonds-Green, as detailed in a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The defender spent last season on loan at the County Ground, alongside new Blackpool duo Keshi Anderson and Jerry Yates.

Edmonds-Green, who is 20 years old, helped the Robins gain promotion from League Two under Richie Wellens and could be loaned out again by Huddersfield for more first-team experience.

Blackpool may hand him the opportunity of playing League One football and he would add more options and depth to their defensive department.

The youngster is a product of the Nike academy and joined Huddersfield four years ago. He has played once for their senior side so far in his career, which came in a league clash against Charlton Athletic.

Edmonds-Green has spent time out on loan from the Championship outfit at Brighouse Town, Bromley and most recently Swindon Town.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said, as per the Blackpool Gazette: “We’re always looking (for new players) but we have to be mindful of a possible salary cap that could be introduced next season. It’s a balancing act.

“But we’ve got a squad of players and we’ve got enough numbers at the moment, but it’s crucial when we’re identifying players they are for the right positions and that will be the work that carries on over the next few weeks.”

Edmonds-Green is a name for Seasiders’ fans to keep an keep an eye on. They are also battling with Swindon for Anthony Grant, as covered by The72.

Should Blackpool target Edmonds-Green?