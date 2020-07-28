According to La Red 106.1, Marcelo Bielsa has few demands of Leeds United in order that he is happy to sign a new deal with the West Yorkshire club.

Bielsa gave Leeds United fans what they’d been lacking for 16 years and what 14 other managers before him had failed to deliver – promotion to the Premier League and the opportunity to see the Whites play top-tier football.

The system that he has installed at the West Yorkshire club has been nothing short of visionary and has turned the Whites around in just two seasons. He’s turned the bulk of an underachieving side into champions in just two seasons. It is because of this that fans are clamouring for him to stay.

La Red 106.1 say that after a short vacation, Argentine strategist Bielsa will be ready to sit down with the Whites hierarchy and talk about the terms of a new deal. Part of this meeting of minds will involve a decision from Bielsa and a demand also.

They say that Bielsa’s big decision to make is who will join his coaching staff to fill the hole left by the departure of Carlos Corberan who left to take up the head coach position at Huddersfield Town.

However, it is the demand that Marcelo Bielsa is thought to be making that is of importance. La Red says that one of Bielsa’s mani demands is that the club tries to keep the group of players that won promotion together as a unit. That would, of course, mean pushing to keep a hold on impressive loanee Ben White.

However, Bielsa is flexible and accepting enough to factor in that there may be bid for White from other sides – especially with the likes of Liverpool waiting in the wings. Bielsa accepts this but wants that “if an important player of the squad must leave the club, he wants his departure to be covered by a high-level name.”

This replacement player must be of a similar quality to whoever leaves and also be able to play at Premier League level. Aside from this, other demands include improvements to Thorp Arch to make it even more suited to Premier League football. Other than that, there are thought to be no issues over the salary being offered.

Will Marcelo Bielsa sign a new deal at Leeds United?