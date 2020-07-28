Sheffield Wednesday are close to completing the signing of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru from Manchester City, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The midfielder has agreed personal terms and had his medical ahead of his proposed move to the Championship side.

Dele-Bashiru, who is 19 years old, has risen up through the academy of City and has been a key player for their youth sides over the past few years.

He has never made a senior appearance in his career to date but will be hoping a switch to Sheffield Wednesday will boost his first-team chances over the next few years.

The Owls are expecting a busy summer in the transfer window as they seek replacements for the likes of Steven Fletcher, Morgan Fox, Athde Nuhiu and Fernando Forestieri, all of whom have left the Yorkshire side.

They have been linked with Lyon striker Reo Griffiths over the past couple of days, according to the Mirror, with the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man being tipped for a return to England.

Preston North End and Charlton Athletic are also said to be keen on his services.

He is set to be loaned out by Lyon to get some more first-team experience under his belt. The French giants signed him two years ago from Spurs.

Dele-Bashiru’s move to Sheffield Wednesday is at a more advanced stage and Garry Monk’s are poised to announce his capture very soon. Griffiths is a name for their fans to keep an eye on as the second tier outfit gear up for a busy few weeks ahead.

