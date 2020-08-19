Leeds United fans got what they had been wishing for and dreading might not happen as news from a respected Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, came through that Marcelo Bielsa has inked a new deal and has confirmed that he will guide the Whites in the Premier League.

This will be his first season coaching in England’s top-tier competition and his third at Elland Road. The Argentine maestro has reinvigorated a tired outfit at Elland Road, turning them from a mediocre, middling outfit to Sky Bet Championship winners in just two seasons in charge.

It’s not just the success that Bielsa has brought to Leeds United, he’s delivered more than that. The West Yorkshire side truly has been transformed with Bielsa achieving what he has achieved with the bulk of the same body of players available to other managers.

The football system that he has installed at the club, the ethos he has instilled at all levels has had its effects felt far and wide. The players have responded through the swashbuckling football and the fans, well the fans were given hope and it was hope that was rewarded.

He was voted the Sky Bet Championship’s LMA Manager of the Year, an accolade given to him by his fellow coaches at that level. However, for Leeds United fans all that matters is that the luminary Argentinian has signed on the dotted line for another season at Elland Road.

The news of his signing a deal to coach Leeds in the Premier League has met with glee from Leeds United fans. Here is a small collection of how some Whites supporters have responded.

