West Bromwich Albion are ready to bid in the region of €10million for midfielder Filip Krovinovic as reported by Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

The Croatian spent last season on loan at the Hawthorns and although he endured a frustrating time during the first half of the campaign he proved to be a key member of the squad from Christmas onwards.

In the terms of his loan deal there was no option to buy him which means that for now at least he has returned to parent club Benfica.

Krovinovic helped guide West Brom to automatic promotion to the top flight and manager Slaven Bilic is rumoured to be keen to bring the midfielder to the Hawthorns on a permanent deal.

The 24-year-old has already revealed that he is unsure about where his future lies. “I don’t know yet. The Championship has just ended and we have not yet started negotiations.”

“The situation in Benfica has changed a bit, coach Lage, who didn’t use me, left, and if he had stayed at the club, I would surely have been even closer to staying in England.”

“There is no clause in my loan agreement according to which WBA can buy me out, so not everything is under my control if the new coach Jesus wants to keep me.”

Krovinovic has undoubtedly enjoyed his time on loan at the Midlands club and forged a good partnership with Matheus Pereira.

It remains to be seen if West Brom will be able to lure the playmaker to the Hawthorns but with his quality on the ball he could prove to be a vital asset next season as they aim to retain their Premier League status.

Would Filip Krovinovic be a good permanent signing for West Brom?