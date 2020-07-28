With West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United having won automatic promotion to the Premier League it will be interesting to see how they fare in the top flight next season.

Pundits Chris Sutton and Martin Keown have offered their predictions as reported by the Daily Mail as they give their opinion on how the two newly promoted sides will get on in the Premier League.

Leeds won the Championship by some distance and proved some of the doubters wrong who have questioned their credentials in previous campaigns and rightly so considering their recent record during the latter stages of the season.

West Brom joined them in the second automatic promotion spot despite having a real challenge from Brentford who won eight consecutive games to ensure it went down to the final game of the season.

NEW RECRUITS

Chris Sutton gave his prediction on how Leeds and West Brom will fare saying: “Both clubs need to get their recruitment right. Leeds were the best team in the Championship by some way and won’t show any fear among the big boys. Marcelo Bielsa will have them organised and playing on the front foot.”

“My only concern is their lack of strength in depth and that’s why signings are needed. But it’s exciting to have Leeds back after 16 years away. They’re even being linked with Zlatan Ibrahimovic — imagine!”

“West Brom gained a reputation as a yo-yo club. Slaven Bilic has to have them break that habit but they need new recruits.”

Martin Keown offered a similar opinion on both the Whites and the Baggies. “Everyone tipped Sheffield United to drop down, then they proved us wrong. When us pundits get asked for our predictions closer to the start of the new season in September, a few might plump for Leeds.”

“It’s up to Bielsa’s side to prove us wrong, too. Bielsa has a reputation as a fine coach — and so does Bilic at West Brom — but tactics can only take you so far. You need the players, too.”

Who will fare better in the Premier League next season?