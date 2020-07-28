Speaking to West London Sport, QPR manager Mark Warburton has said that the club are keen to bring in an experience centre-back, after announcing the free transfer signing of George Thomas.

As covered here on The72, QPR kicked off their summer recruitment with the signing of winger George Thomas. The 23-year-old joins the club on a free transfer after his release from Leicester City and now, Rangers are looking to bring in another player.

R’s boss Mark Warburton has said that the club are looking to bring in a more physical, experienced centre-back ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. A centre-back was on QPR’s radar in January but youngster Conor Masterson impressed upon breaking into the senior side.

With recruitment for next season now underway, Warburton spoke to West London Sport about his hope of bringing a new centre-back to QPR. He said:

“Yes, it would be, and I’m saying it because young guys have had to step up like young Conor, who at the start of the season I felt needed to go out on loan. You need to learn the ugly side of football, the demand for points and so on.

“He stepped up against Leeds, Swansea and Brentford and will be hoping to keep his shirt. I’ve never got a problem with that. There’s also young Joe Gubbins.

“But we need some physicality and some experience as well.”

