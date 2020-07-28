Lincoln City have announced the signing of Sunderland target and MK Dons midfielder Conor McGrandles on their official club website.

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that midfielder Conor McGrandles was attracting interest from Sunderland and Scottish Premiership sides Aberdeen and Hibernian.

Now, it has been confirmed that McGrandles has joined Lincoln City in a free transfer deal. MK Dons and McGrandles came to terms and his deal with the League One club was terminated by mutual consent, allowing him to join the Imps on a free transfer.

McGrandles becomes Michael Appleton’s fourth signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Ethan Ross, defender Lewis Monstma and midfielder James Jones through the door at Sincil Bank.

Upon the announcement, McGrandles moved to speak to the club’s official website. He said that once he knew of Lincoln’s interest, he was keen on the move. The midfielder went on to say he is looking forward to working under Appleton, saying:

“I’m really delighted to sign. My agent contacted me and mentioned Lincoln were interested which was something I wanted to explore and find out more about and I’m glad I did.

“I think he [Appleton] has a real plan for how his team play. He has a real plan for myself, which I think will suit my style. Hopefully, with the style we’re going to play, I can also become a better player and make a contribution to the team.”

In 2017, McGrandles joined MK Dons in July 2017 and played 91 times for the club, scoring four goals and laying on six assists along the way.

Now, McGrandles will be looking to help Michael Appleton and Lincoln City improve on last season’s 16th place finish.

Lincoln City fans, are you happy with the arrival of McGrandles? Have your say on the deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other MK Dons news, they are one of two League One clubs interested in signing one of Wigan Athletic’s former midfielders – find out more about that story here.

Happy with McGrandles' arrival?