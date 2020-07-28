Wolves have confirmed the arrival of Sunderland and Blackpool target Matija Sarkic on their official club website.

Over the course of the summer, we have covered Sunderland and Blackpool’s rumoured interest in young ‘keeper Matija Sarkic here on The72. Yesterday, he bid farewell to Aston Villa after five years, confirming his departure from the club.

Now, it has been announced that he has signed for Premier League side Wolves. The club have snapped him up on a free transfer deal, with Sarkic putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club.

Sunderland and Blackpool had hoped to complete a deal but ultimately missed out to the Premier League outfit. However, upon the announcement, it was revealed that Sarkic will be spending next season out on loan.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi welcomed the ‘keeper to Molineux, wishing him the best for his time with the club and his loan club for next season. He said:

“We are very happy to welcome Matija, who is a promising young goalkeeper with lots of potential. We hope that he will be a success at Wolves and with his loan club next season.”

The identity of said loan club remains under wraps, but it gives Sunderland and Blackpool hope of bringing Sarkic in for next season, albeit on a temporary basis.

