According to Sky Sports News’ Transfer Centre (18:37, 27/07), Millwall and Preston North End are leading the chase for defender Ben Heneghan after his release from Sheffield United.

Defender Ben Heneghan is a free agent after departing Premier League side Sheffield United. After spending another campaign on loan with Blackpool, Heneghan was let go by the Blades upon the expiry of his contract.

Now a free agent, Heneghan is reportedly attracting Championship transfer interest. As per Sky Sports, Millwall and Preston North End are both interested in signing the former Sheffield United defender in a free transfer deal.

Heneghan’s time with Sheffield United came to an end earlier this summer, departing after three years with the Blades. He spent most of his time with the club out on loan, spending the last two campaigns in League One with Blackpool.

For the Tangerines, Heneghan has played in 80 games across all competitions, scoring four goals and laying on two assists in the process. The centre-back was a mainstay in Blackpool’s side prior to the season’s early curtailment.

Now, 26, Heneghan is yet to play Championship football in his career. He appeared on Sheffield United’s bench three times in the second tier but is yet to make his debut in the division.

Heneghan’s performances in League One warrant a chance in the Championship, so it will be interesting to see if he gets a move to either Millwall or Preston North End before the start of next season.

