According to Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre, 16:39, 27/07), Championship quartet Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Derby County and Huddersfield Town are all interested in signing the Addicks’ Player of the Year Dillion Phillips.

Goalkeeper Dillon Phillips was a star performer for Charlton Athletic over the course of the 2019/20 campaign. At the end of the season, fans voted him as their Player of the Year, rewarding him for what was an impressive campaign on a personal level.

However, with Charlton Athletic’s relegation to League One, Phillips is now attracting Championship interest. Sky Sports has reported that Phillips is wanted by four clubs, with Cardiff City leading the chase.

Middlesbrough, Derby County and Huddersfield Town are also keen, but it is the Bluebirds who reportedly lead the chase. Speaking about the possibility of Phillips’ departure, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer said he expects the star ‘keeper to be sold if the right bid comes in. He said:

“If someone comes for Dillon then, with the club’s state at the moment, are you telling me they are not going to sell him – of course they will.”

Phillips, 25, is a product of the Addicks’ youth academy and after loan spells with Bishop Stortford, Whitehawk and Cheltenham Town, has become their starting ‘keeper.

In total, he has played 102 times for the club, keeping 28 clean sheets. Last season, Phillips played in every minute of Charlton’s Championship campaign, keeping nine clean sheets.

With Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Derby County and Huddersfield Town all interested in Phillips, it will be interesting to see where he is playing his football come the start of next season.

