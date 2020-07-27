Coventry City, Luton Town and Peterborough United are competing to sign Wolves’ Owen Otasowie on loan according to a report from the Peterborough Telegraph.

Over the last few years, the Wolves academy has been increasing in reputation as more youngsters come from the institution and become first-teamers. There are high opens within Molineux that Otasowie could eventually be a key player for Wolves. The 19-year-old defender, who can also play in midfield, made his senior debut last season after coming on as a substitute in a Europa League match against Besiktas. He also recently signed a new contract with Arsenal and Liverpool monitoring his situation.

Despite all of his promise, Otasowie is unlikely to break into the Wolves first team other than the odd cameo in cup competitions. This means he will need to go out on loan and several sides are lining up to make them their temporary home for the next season.

Coventry had great success using the loan system last year and are looking to do the same again following their promotion from Sky Bet League One. This will be the first of many battle they’ll be having with Luton Town, one of their rivals for avoiding relegation going into next season. The Hatters need to strengthen to make sure that they stay in the league next season. Peterborough will be at a disadvantage considering that they are still in League One due to the controversial way the season was ended. But they are in need of a new centre-back and Otasowie could be the answer to that.

Would Owen Otasowie be a good signing for these sides?