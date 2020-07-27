In the main image to this article, Marcelo Bielsa stands surrounded by his Leeds United players. They are celebrating their Premier League promotion as Sky Bet Championship winners after beating Charlton Athletic at Elland Road. In five days time, Bielsa will be out of contract which is something that is giving many Leeds fans kittens.

It would be difficult to catalogue just what effects that the legendary Argentinian coach has had on Leeds United since being appointed ahead of the 2018/19 season. In a nutshell, he took a beaten outfit that had finished 13th the previous season, sprinkled in a few loan signings and awoke a sleeping giant.

The football was swashbuckling and, at times, imperious. Sides, good sides as well, were swept away in a deluge of attacking football after failing to cope with wave after wave of Bielsa’s men piling forwards. It was a season that fell down at the penultimate step, Leeds defeated in a pulsating epic at Elland Road.

Bielsa returned for this season like a man who had a point to prove. It was certainly a point that he did prove. Never out of the top three all season, Bielsa’s side stormed to the Championship title losing just NINE games and picking up 93 points along the way.

However, the questions of when/whether/if Marcelo Bielsa will sign a deal to manage Leeds in the Premier League are never far away and intensify the closer the end of July comes. One person that gets asked a lot is Athletic journalist Phil Hay, formerly of the Yorkshire Evening Post. Here is Phil Hay’s response (below) to the following question:

checked at Bielsa’s end earlier. Nothing signed yet but they’re very confident it will get done. They’ve always been confident it would get done. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 26, 2020

The questions continue from frantic Leeds United fans who just want reassurance. When questioned about when he thinks it will be done deal, Hay replies:

not being facetious here but whenever Bielsa decides to sign it — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 26, 2020

It will be reassuring to know that contact with those who know/represent Bielsa feel that there will be very few, if any hurdles, that need to be overcome in order for the legendary Argentinian to sign on for a tilt at the Premier League with Leeds United.

Will Marcelo Bielsa sign a new contract with Leeds United?