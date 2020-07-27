Glenn Whelan has agreed to a contract extension with Fleetwood Town as confirmed by the club website.

It is fair to say that Whelan is now a veteran of the game. The 36-year-old midfielder, who has been capped 91 times by the Republic of Ireland, has become fan favourites at several clubs, notably Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and Aston Villa. At all three of these clubs, he was able to be part of the team as they got promoted.

His 2019/20 season though was certainly interesting. His move to Scotland did not work out as he was released by Hearts just a few months after signing. He had been accused of being lazy and not putting effort into his time there. He would soon sign for Fleetwood and was a big part of their big run of form which got them into the Sky Bet League One play-offs. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to get another promotion for himself.

And now Whelan will be sticking around after signing a contract extension for Fleetwood. It is unknown how long the contract is for but it should be for at least another signing.

Following the news, Fleetwood head coach Joey Barton said: “I’m delighted to have Glenn for another season, the impact he made in the second half of the season was superb.

“He’s a player who has high standards on and off the pitch and you can’t have enough of those players around the club. I think people saw how important he was in us reaching the play-offs last season.

“At the moment he’s on 91 caps for the Republic of Ireland and I know how passionate he is to get to 100, hopefully, we can help him reach what would be an incredible achievement.”

Is this good news for Fleetwood?