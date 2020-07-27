Paul Heckinbottom was ‘poached’ by Leeds United from their South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. He was given half-a-season by the Whites before being moved out of the club to make way for Marcelo Bielsa. However, he’s now bounced back to English football after being confirmed as the Under-23 coach at Sheffield United.

After 105 games in charge of Barnsley, games where he’d built himself a good reputation, it was into the cauldron that is Leeds United for the affable Englishman. He last 16 games, and in those games saw his Whites side limp to a sorry 13th place in the Championship.

After being ousted in favour of Marcelo Bielsa, Heckinbottom then headed to the SPL and Hibernian. His reign at the club started with a creditable run of 10 games without defeat. However, with no league wins since August 3, Heckingbottom was relieved of his duties at the Edinburgh club after a heavy 5-2 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup.

Now Heckingbottom, who enjoyed a playing career that took in the likes of Bradford City and Sheffield Wednesday, has taken a step back into English football by becoming a part of Blades coaching staff.

Academy Manager Jack Lester said of the appointment:

“Paul is a fantastic coach and a great appointment for the club. He brings a wealth of experience to the Academy and we are delighted to have secured his services. We have some excellent prospects coming through in the next few years and it is vital we have top coaches, like Paul, and Derek Geary, who remains lead coach for the U18s, to develop them.“

Heckingbottom will be charged with helping to develop the next crop of Sheffield United youngsters who will be expecting to be knocking on the door at Bramall Lane in the near future.

