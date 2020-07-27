On the first day of the summer transfer window, Norwich have brought to an end the protracted signing of Sunderland’s Bali Muna with official confirmation that the England youth international is a done deal.

Bali Mumba is a Canary! 🐤 The England youth international joins from Sunderland on a deal until 2024! 👊 🤜 #MumbaJoins 🤛 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 27, 2020

The England Under-19 youth international, who has been at the Black Cats all his footballing life, has joined the Canaries on a four-year deal that lasts until the summer of 2024.

The youngster has featured heavily for the Under-18s and Under-23s at the Stadium of Light, making 17 Premier League 2 appearances this season for the latter.

He’s seen as a solid defensive player and has four League One appearances to his name last season, alongside 12 appearances on the Black Cats bench. He’s also made appearances in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup competitions this season as well as featuring in the Leasing.com Trophy.

Signing for the recently relegated Canaries on an undisclosed fee deal, Mumba said of joining the Norfolk club:

“The club is big with a good history behind it and I’m looking forward to getting started so I can show everyone around the club what I can do. Fans can expect hard work and 100 percent in all that I do. I believe I’m a positive person with a good energy.“

He went on to add about the prospects he sees for him at Carrow Road:

“I’ve watched Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis a lot. I’ve seen how they’ve progressed through the system and have continued to develop and that’s exactly what I’m hoping to replicate.”

Canaries boss Daniel Farke said of the signing that the club were looking forward to working with the talented youngster. Farke said on this:

“It’s important not to put too much pressure on his shoulders, but he’s the type of full-back we want, driving forward and being brave, but also aggressive against the ball and with good endurance. He’s a great lad and full of potential. We’ll give him time to improve and we think we’ve got a really exciting talent.”

Norwich will obviously be looking to adjust their squad a little more and prepare for what they will want to be another tilt at promotion.

Will Norwich City bounce straight back up to the Premier League next season?