QPR have completed a move to sign George Thomas from Leicester City as confirmed by the club website.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who can also play on the wings, came through the Coventry City. Even though in the season he first became a regular they were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship, he showed himself to be a very talented player and a potential star of the future. He would move to Leicester in 2017 but never made a league appearance for the Foxes. He did have loan spells at Scunthorpe United and Dutch side Den Haag.

His contract with Leicester has now expired but he was able to find a new club quickly. Thomas has signed a three-year contract with QPR contract with the option of another 12 months. While Thomas’ time with Leicester didn’t go well, he still has plenty of years left in the game and could still fulfill the potential seen in him when he was at Coventry.

Thomas said: “I am over the moon to get this done. QPR is a big club and I can’t wait to get started.

“I want to play as many games as I can. Seeing the young boys coming through here, getting games and improving, definitely had an impact on my decision.

“Hopefully I can follow them.

“Training with world-class players has definitely helped me to improve.

“I captained their 23s and that made me grow as a person too.

“I won’t stop running, I will always work hard for the badge – and hopefully I will score a few goals along the way.

“I think work ethic should be the foundation of any footballer. It’s definitely something I strive for.”

