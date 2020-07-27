It’s time to continue our series of seeing which free agents Sheffield Wednesday should sign.

For once, wingers were not a weakness for the Owls this season. Their lack of pace in previous seasons has hurt their creativity but they worked hard to make sure that wasn’t an issue this year. Kadeem Harris was one of their signings of the season and the sort of deal they’ll be hoping to repeat this season. Jacob Murphy was a great loan move as well.

But because Murphy was a loan move, he had to return to his parent club at the end of the season. This means Wednesday need a new winger as I don’t think they want to use Moses Odubajo in that role, even though he is better there than in defence.

So as we have done before, we will look to the free agent market to see who is available for the Owls to make a move for.