Sunderland and Blackpool linked goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has moved to bid farewell to Aston Villa, confirming his departure on Twitter (see tweet below).

As covered here on The72, Aston Villa’s departing youngster Matija Sarkic has been linked with League One pair Sunderland and Blackpool. Sarkic is out of contract at Villa Park and now, he has moved to bid farewell to the Premier League club.

Sarkic spoke on Twitter to confirm that he will be leaving Villa after joining in 2015. He said:

“What a journey! It’s been a great 5 years at @AVFCOfficial. Full of good memories and experiences. Thank you to all my team mates, everyone at the club and all the villains! Good luck tomorrow.”

With free agency on the horizon, Sarkic will now be on the lookout for a new club. Wolves have been said keen on the young goalkeeper this summer but with Sunderland and Blackpool also interested, it awaits to be seen who Sarkic ends up joining this summer.

Sarkic impressed in a loan spell with Livingston during the first half of the season, keeping six clean sheets in 18 appearances. However, his spell was cut short as he returned to Villa Park to provide cover for the injured Tom Heaton, only for the Premier League side to sign Spanish veteran ‘keeper Pepe Reina on loan.

Sarkic never made a senior appearance for Aston Villa but has featured heavily for the club’s Under-23s, playing in 56 games for Villa’s second-string. The 22-yar-old has spent time out on loan with Wigan Athletic, non-league sides Stratford Town and Havant and Waterlooville, as well as the earlier mentioned Livingston.

Now, with Sarkic confirming his departure, Sunderland and Blackpool fans, would you like to sign the ‘keeper this summer? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

