Speaking to The Independent, Fulham loan man Harrison Reed has said he does not know what his future holds ahead of the summer transfer window.

Harrison Reed has proved to be an impressive signing for Fulham. He joined the club last summer on a temporary deal and now, he will be embarking on a play-off campaign with the Cottagers.

Ahead of the play-offs, Reed has moved to open up on his time with Fulham. In speaking with The Independent about his time at Craven Cottage, Reed has said that he has enjoyed a “great season” with the club, insisting that his focus remains on the play-offs despite the uncertainty regarding his future. He said:

“It’s been a great season, it’s a great group of players, and I love the feeling at Fulham, it’s always positive and has been ever since I stepped through the door.

“Yes, I don’t know what the future holds. But I’m focused on the play-offs and getting Fulham back into the Premier League. It would be an unbelievable achievement. Whatever decisions come afterwards will be the right ones for my career.”

Injury problems have limited Reed’s involvement at times, but he has made his presence known in the middle of the park. In total, Reed has played for Fulham 25 times in the Championship, laying on one assist in the process.

Reed has been with Southampton since joining their academy as a youngster. He made his way through their youth ranks and has played 30 times for their senior team. Most of the midfielder’s experience has been picked up while out on loan, enjoying stints with Blackburn Rovers (36 appearances, three goals and seven assists) and Norwich City (one goal, four assists).

Fulham fans, would you like to bring Reed in again this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Fulham news, the club are among a few sides eyeing a deal for Belgian starlet, claims report – find out more about that here.

Would you bring back Reed?