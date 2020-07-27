Bristol Rovers are closing in on the signing of Havant and Waterlooville’s Jonah Ayunga according to a report from Bristol Live.

Some players need to drop into non-league football to find out how good they are and it seems like Ayunga is one of them. He got a great chance to play for Brighton and Hove Albion but he never broke through there, instead spending most of his time out on loan at teams such as Sligo Rovers, Burgess Hill Town and Galway United. He would be released in 2018 and after a year with Sutton United, he signed for Havant and Waterlooville.

It is here at the non-league club that became famous across the country when they took the lead twice against Liverpool at Anfield where Ayunga has shown he could follow in the footsteps of Jamie Vardy and Charlie Austin. The 23-year-old, who has been capped once by Kenya, was a star player for Havant this season as he scored 23 goals before the season was ended early. It was enough to get them into the National League South play-offs and Ayunga scored in the first leg against Dartford.

And now it appears that no matter what happens with Havant’s promotion bid that Ayunga will be rising up the league. Bristol Rovers are very interested in signing him, something that became very clear to many when Gasheads owner Wael Al-Qadi following him on Twitter. This would be a risky move for Rovers as he has never played in the EFL but similar moves have worked out very well for other teams in the past.

