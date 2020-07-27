Leeds United, after an absence of 16 years, has been promoted back to the Premier League – a place where many pundits say a team of Leeds’ magnitude belong.

Promotion to the Premier League was sealed West Brom lost away at Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium. 24 hours later and the Whites were confirmed as champions with Brentford losing to lowly Stoke City.

Leeds United fans are likely just climbing down from their celebrations at finally getting the chance to rub shoulders with the big boys of English football. Social media has been buzzing with links to all manner of players, even stretching to the likes of superstars Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Thiago Almada (Velez Sarsfield – value £16.2m): Almada is still only 19 but has been called the ‘next Messi’ by some elements of the Argentinian press. He is a tricky playmaker in the Messi mould and is seen as one of the up-and-coming gems of Argentine football. He has said that he would like to be coached by Marcelo Bielsa. He’s reported to have seen some of Leeds United’s play and likens it to the style that Velez play under Gabriel Heinze.

Jonathan David (KAA Gent – value £20.5m): Canadian attacking midifield-cum-forward David is a 20-year-old who has been scoring for fun in Belgium this season. He’s scored 23 and provided 10 assists in all competitions. In just the Jupiler Pro League, he has scored 18 goals and provided 8 assists in just 27 games. His valuation may be just a shade over £20m but Gent are said to want closer to £27m to secure a deal.

Charlie Allen (Linfield – £300,000): 16-year-old Linfield starlet Allen was linked to a Leeds United transfer in mid-May with this being held up by the Covid-19 lockdown. With that easing, Allen’s capture is said to be edging closer to completion with the Whites said to be ready to announce him as a United player sometime in the coming week.

Should Leeds United be looking at players for Premier League and not youth?