MK Dons have completed the signing for Daniel Harvie from Ayr United for an undisclosed fee as confirmed by the club website.

The 22-year-old defender, who has been capped nine times by the Scotland U21s, started his career at Aberdeen. However, while he made a few league appearances for them, he was never able to break through into their first team. He also had a loan spell with Dumbarton during this time. Harvie would go on to sign for Ayr in 2020 and became a key player for them over the two years at the club.

Being young and talented means you get noticed though which is why MK Dons have signed him this summer. They are hoping to get away from the Sky Bet League One relegation zone and signings like Harvie shouldn’t just be good for the upcoming season but for the many after it. He becomes MK Dons’ second signing of the summer after the loan signing of Carlton Morris from Norwich City.

Following the completion of the move, Harvie said: “I’m buzzing to be here.

“It took a while to get done due to the circumstances but I’m over the moon that it’s gone through.

“I heard MK Dons were interested and I spoke to the gaffer, who sold it to me straight away. The Club wants to progress and grow, and I want to be a part of that.

“I’m an attacking full-back who likes to be aggressive and defend as well as I go forward. I’ll always make sure I work hard up and down the pitch.”

