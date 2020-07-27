The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Swindon Town remain hopeful of signing former loan man Diallang Jaiyesimi, saying a deal is “looking optimistic”.

Swindon. Hoping to get something done with Djiayesimi. Lots of interest in him since left Norwich. But looking optimistic. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 27, 2020

Swindon Town’s attention will have turned to preparing for life back in League One after securing promotion from League Two. Two of the club’s star performers from last season, Jerry Yates and Eoin Doyle, have secured moves to Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers respectively.

However, a positive update has emerged regarding Swindon’s pursuit of another one of last season’s star men. The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported that the Robins’ pursuit of now free agent Diallang Jaiyesimi is “looking optimistic”.

Jaiyesimi is available for nothing this summer after departing Norwich City at the end of his deal.

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, the playmaker is not without his transfer interest. A whole host of clubs are said to be interested in Jaiyesimi but Swindon will be hoping to swoop in for a reunion deal.

Jaiyesimi, 21, thoroughly impressed while on loan with Swindon Town. Injury problems got in the way in the early days but became a star performer upon his return to fitness. He scored four goals and laid on one assist in 23 appearances, impressing on the wing and in attacking midfield.

Swindon Town fans, do you think you will be able to pull off a return deal for Jaiyesimi this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Swindon Town news, the club will offer this player a “very last chance”, says Richie Wellens – find out more here.

Will Swindon Town secure a deal for Jaiyesimi?