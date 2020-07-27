Fleetwood Town have announced that they will be releasing Kyle Dempsey and five other players as confirmed by the club website.

With the season now being over in all divisions, more teams are announcing their retain lists. One thing going into these retain lists is that there may be more releases than usual. The Coronavirus lockdown has lost teams a lot of revenue and it is currently unsure when things will get back to normal. With reduced budgets, teams will be getting rid of more players than usual.

Fleetwood following their loss in the Sky Bet League One play-offs have decided to release six players with Dempsey being the biggest name set to depart. He was once of Huddersfield Town after coming to the club as one of Carlisle United’s top young players. It didn’t work out for him there and he moved to Fleetwood in 2017 where he would go on to make 80 league appearances. He also had a loan spell with Peterborough United who may be interested in a permanent deal following his release.

The other players Fleetwood have released are Matt Gilks, Conor McAleny, Dean Marney, James Cottam and Gerard Garner.

Gilks was a 38-year-old goalkeeper who has played for the likes of Blackpool, Burnley and Rangers before signing for Fleetwood last summer. He would be a reserve goalkeeper for the year. McAleny has been at Fleetwood since 2017 but spent the end of the season on loan st Shrewsbury Town. Marney had only made 16 league appearances for the Cod Army during two years at the club. Cottam and Garner were developmental squad players.

Do you agree with the retain list?