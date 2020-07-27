Bradford City have confirmed on the signing of Wolves youngster Elliot Watt on their official club website.

Bradford City have followed up the permanent signing of former loan man Callum Cooke with a second midfield acquisition. The Bantams have announced on their official club website that young midfielder Elliot Watt has signed from Premier League club Wolves in a permanent deal.

Watt makes the move to Valley Parade for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal. Bradford City say they beat “stiff competition” to the deal, bringing him in on a contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.

Upon the announcement, Watt spoke to the club’s official website. The 20-year-old said that as soon as he heard of Bradford’s interest, he wanted to get the move done. He said:

“I am buzzing to be here and cannot wait to get going in pre-season. From the minute I heard Bradford City was interested, it was straight ahead. I wanted to get the deal done.

“The size of the club speaks for itself and we should not really be in the division we are. I am here to work hard and help get this club where it deserves to be.”

Watt spent last season on loan in Carlisle United, picking up a taste of senior football in the second half of the campaign. He played in 14 games, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

With Wolves, Watt played 30 times for the club’s Under-18s and notched up 48 appearances for the Under-23s. In the process, he netted five goals and laid on nine assists across the two teams. He also featured once for the club’s senior side.

Watt has represented Scotland at Under-16, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 level. Across the age groups, the midfielder has 24 times, finding the back of the net on three occasions.

