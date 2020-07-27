Millwall have completed a move to sign Ryan Woods from Stoke City on a season-long loan as confirmed by the club website.

Following a successful loan spell with Stoke, he would sign a permanent deal with them in 2019. Unfortunately for him, he was one of the casualties of the manager change with Michael O’Neill obviously not seeing enough in him to keep him as a first-teamer. This is why he was shipped out on loan for the second half of the season, moving to Millwall and performing well during that spell.

Their head coach Gary Rowett liked him enough to bring him back as Woods has signed for Millwall again, this time signing on loan for the season. The Lions tried to push for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs during the restarted season but ended up falling away from the top six. With Woods back for next season, they’ll hope to make a more sustained challenge for the play-offs.

Woods said: “I’m really happy.

“I’m really pleased it has been done so early as well. It was a no brainer, I’ve really enjoyed my time here since joining.

“I think that’s started to reflect on the pitch. I’m starting to get my confidence back, which I lacked for 12-14 months – I’m delighted to be back to myself, and I want to help out the team as much as possible going into next season.

“I’m really pleased with the last few weeks, it’s probably put me in line with the rest of the players in the League. I was a bit behind having not played much football at Stoke.”

Do you think Ryan Woods will be a good signing for Millwall?