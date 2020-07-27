The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Blackpool could let go of star winger Liam Feeney this summer.

Blackpool. Liam Feeney could be on his way out with the new arrivals. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 27, 2020

Ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, Blackpool have already been busy in the transfer market. Neil Critchley has moved to bring in Jerry Yates, Keshi Anderson, Oliver Sarkic, CJ Hamilton and Marvin Ekpiteta to bolster his ranks.

Now, it has emerged that one of the club’s star players could be heading for the exit. With the new arrivals, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported that assist king Liam Feeney could be on his way out of Bloomfield Road.

Feeney, 33, was a standout performer for the Tangerines in the 2019/20 campaign. The former Bolton Wanderers and Millwall winger played in 42 games across all competitions, netting just once and providing an impressive 18 assists.

Feeney has been with Blackpool for nearly two years, notching up 84 appearances, one goal and 20 assists along the way.

No clubs have been linked with Feeney as it stands, but given his impressive performances for Critchley’s side last season, it would not be surprising to see interest in his services step up amid this latest revelation.

A vastly experienced winger, Feeney has played for Salisbury City, Southend United, Bournemouth, Millwall, Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, Cardiff City and of course, Blackpool in his career.

Now, with a rumoured move away from Bloomfield Road on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if summer transfer materialises for Feeney. Would you like to see him join your club this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

