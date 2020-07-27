Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the signing of Manchester City’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru as he undergoes a medical with the club according to a report from the Sheffield Star.

The season is finally over and teams must work quickly to get their team together before the start of next season on the 12th September. For Wednesday, things are even more uncertain which makes things even trickier for them. Even though they finished eight points above the Sky Bet Championship, they could get a points deduction which would relegate them to Sky Bet League One.

Even though many players might be put off signing for Wednesday as they might unwittingly end up playing in League One, it appears that they are closing in on their first signing of the summer. This report suggests that the club are getting very near to signing Dele-Bashiru. The interest in him had been reported earlier in the summer but this report goes further to say he is undergoing a medical and could complete his move to South Yorkshire very soon.

For the Owls, this is a very interesting and exciting transfer. Dele-Bashiru is seen as a top talent in the Manchester City academy, an institution that has been growing in reputation after all the investment the oil-rich side has been putting in. He was offered a new long-term deal but he was keen to get more first-team football so he sought a move away from the club. This is where Wednesday have moved in and grabbed a potential star of the future.

