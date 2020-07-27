Tottenham Hotspur are set to do battle with West Bromwich Albion for €20million rated striker Vedat Muriqi according to TeamTALK.

There have been rumours that Fenerbahce are willing to sell Muriqi this summer and Spurs and West Brom are both in the race for his signature.

The 26-year-old scored 17 goals in all competitions last season and enjoyed some impressive performances which have alerted a number of potential clubs to his availability.

Spurs have been linked with the striker before when Harry Kane was injured but they opted against a deal for Muriqi.

There could potentially be something of a ‘summer auction’ for the striker with Napoli and Lazio also keen and Fenerbahce are reportedly ready to sell to the highest bidder.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are currently under strict FFP regulations and know that they must sell some of their prized assets in the next transfer window.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is a keen admirer of the Kosovan and is eager to add to his attacking options ahead of their Premier League return following their promotion from the Championship last week.

Muriqi, who is currently under contract until 2023 at the Turkish club, is seemingly a wanted man with plenty of competition from both Italy and England.

Muriqi could opt for a move to London where he would receive European football but would likely play second fiddle to Harry Kane whereas a move to West Brom would almost certainly guarantee him first-team football on a weekly basis.

Would Vedat Muriqi be a good addition to the Premier League?