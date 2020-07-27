According to Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are set to reward highly-thought-of youngster Alfie McAlmont with an improved deal despite having signed a two-and-a-half-year deal in January 2019. He is then one of a number of youngsters tipped to go out on loan to the EFL next season.

McAlmont really came on last season at Elland Road, starring for the Under-23s and forcing himself into international reckoning with Northern Ireland. This came on the back of success the previous season with the youngster playing a key part in title-winning campaigns for both the Under-18s and Under-23s at the club.

However, with the first-team flying high, opportunities were limited for the 20-year-old. He featured in 65 minutes of Carabao Cup action against Salford and Stoke City, being named on the bench for the Whites four times in the Championship.

Internationally, youngster McAlmont is certainly catching the eye and then-boss Michael O’Neill saw enough to promote him from the Under-21s to the full Northern Ireland side for a substitute appearance in a friendly against Luxembourg.

Smyth reiterates that this is only something that is thought to be in the pipeline and stresses that confirmation has yet to come from the club itself on the matter.

The YEP reporter then goes on to state that the talented youngster could be one of a number of players that the Whites will send back to the EFL on loan deals as they look to continue their development. On this, Alfie McAlmont is mentioned alongside Ryan Edmondson and Robbie Gotts, with the latter, said to be interesting new Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan.

Should Leeds United be looking at youth deals or going for a Premier League focus?