Cardiff City take on Fulham this evening with the Welsh club playing host to Scott Parker’s men as both sides look to take an advantage into the second leg of their play-off semi-final.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has revealed his prediction ahead of tonight’s game and has backed the Bluebirds to edge the encounter but believes it will be a tight game which could go either way.

Prutton said: “The Bluebirds stuttered at the start of the season, but their form since Neil Harris took over in November has been brilliant – they lost just six of his 30 league games in charge – and they fully deserve their place in the play-offs.”

“They ended the season by winning three on the spin, too, which will do their confidence the world of good.”

“It hasn’t always been pretty, but Fulham have been almost unbeatable since the restart in June with their ability to grind out results at the right time,” he continued.

“They got back under way with two defeats, which ultimately knocked them from top-two contention but have conceded just five goals in the seven games since. This will be very tight, but I’m backing Cardiff to edge it. 1-0.”

There is no doubt that this will be a very close game with both sides coming into the play-offs in good form. Fulham did stand a chance of automatic promotion going into the final game of the season but realistically knew they would be destined for the play-offs.

Cardiff have enjoyed a fantastic run of form since Harris took charge with them having beaten the champions Leeds United in the first game back after the restart.

It seems unlikely that the first leg will decide this encounter and it should prove to be a very entertaining game.

Who will win in the game between Cardiff City and Fulham?