Norwich City, Derby County and Fulham are all set to swoop for Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne according to The Sun’s Phil Cadden.

There are also rumours that Burnley and Cardiff City are interested in the striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Addicks have been relegated straight back to League One following their 4-0 defeat to Leeds United on the final day of the season and may now have to sell some of their prized assets as they prepare for life back in the third tier of English football.

Bonne made 34 appearances for Bowyer’s side and scored 11 goals in his first full season with the club, after signing from Leyton Orient in the summer of 2019.

Norwich will be preparing for life back in the Championship following their relegation from the top-flight and will be eager to add striking reinforcements to their squad with their over-reliance on Teemu Pukki evident last season.

The Canaries are going to need a striker that is proven in front of goal in the Championship and Bonne’s record in the division is certainly a good one.

However they will face stiff competition for his signature with a whole host of other Championship sides interested in him.

Cardiff and Fulham are set to do battle in the play-off semi-final this evening as they both look to take a step closer to the Premier League but regardless of which division they both find themselves in they will be eager to add fresh faces to their respective squads in the summer.

Charlton face a tough challenge to retain their star players such as Bonne, particularly with their off the field issues still continuing.

