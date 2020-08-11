Leeds United already had Helder Costa and Illan Meslier in the bag as confirmed signings, then yesterday added another brace of signings in Jack Harrison and youngster Joe Gelhardt. Now it’s time to add a fifth name to the mix – Linfield’s Charlie Allen with the club announcing his capture today.

📰 #LUFC are pleased to announce the signing of Charlie Allen from Linfield on a three year deal — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 11, 2020

16-year-old Allen was first said to have been snapped up by the Whites in mid-May with the Belfast Live website confirming that the West Yorkshire side had won the race for him against interest from a number of Premier League sides.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Spurs were amongst the top-tier sides who had shown an interest in Allen but it was Leeds who ended the race as winners of his signature. This came about, said Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post, due to an impressive dossier compiled by the club focussing on his attributes and achievements.

Allen made his debut at the tender age of 15 years 5 months and 5 days, capping his foray into adult football with an assist. He has gone on to make seven first-team appearances this season, six coming from the bench. He was also included in Linfield’s 25-man Champions League squad against Rosenborg. Linfield manager, and former Leeds star David Healy, said, prophetically, that he didn’t expect the youngster to see his 17th birthday at the club – this has been proven to be true.

16-year-old Allen has signed a three-year deal at Elland Road and it is thought that the much-vaunted Nothern Ireland Under-17 international will initially link up with the Whites academy rather than be thrown in at the deep end. This scenario will be adjusted as he gains more exposure to Leeds United’s style of play where he will eventually be primed for a move towards the first-team set-up in the future.

