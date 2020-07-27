Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has made the bold prediction that the Whites could enjoy a top-half Premier League finish next season as reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds won promotion as Champions and many are tipping them to survive in the top-flight but Beckford has gone one step further and claimed he would be surprised if they didn’t finish in the top half.

“Maybe some reinforcements to help Patrick Bamford out because as a striker your confidence can disappear in a blink of an eye,” Beckford said when asked if Leeds needed to add to the squad.

“For those days when that does happen, get in another striker who is of a similar mentality to Patrick in terms of his overall work rate and positioning for scoring the goals.”

“But I think Patrick Bamford and this Leeds United team will be excellent in the Premier League. I’ll be surprised if Leeds finish outside of the top half. I would love to see that.”

This is a very bold claim made by Beckford and although Leeds already have a high quality squad it is also important that they don’t get carried away. Their hierarchy is extremely ambitious but the Premier League is arguably the toughest division in the world.

Last year everyone thought that Aston Villa would be successful and have a comfortable season but this proved to be far from the case when they only managed to avoid relegation on the final day of the season.

Whilst Sheffield United were promoted in second place, almost everyone expected them to return straight back to the Championship but they enjoyed a memorable season and finished in ninth place.

This only goes to prove that anything can happen in the Premier League and although ambition and positivity is good it is also important to take one step at a time.

Will Leeds United finish in the top half of the Premier League?